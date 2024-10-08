RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $130.00 and last traded at $128.68, with a volume of 40676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.70.

RPM International Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,890.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in RPM International by 4,032.6% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 9,945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,920,000 after buying an additional 1,930,072 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

