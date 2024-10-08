Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 44.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,570.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Ryder System Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of R stock opened at $145.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.31 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 42.19%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

