Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 38,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 30,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project that covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

