Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 47,999 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,271,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,335,000.
ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.09.
About ARK Innovation ETF
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
