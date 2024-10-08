Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNY. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.85. 1,741,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,918. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average is $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,773,000 after buying an additional 276,259 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

