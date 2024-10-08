Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.04 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $4.04 million and $20.24 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.38 or 0.03946569 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00042530 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007942 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012891 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,914,678,792 coins and its circulating supply is 1,894,049,369 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Telegram Discord

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

