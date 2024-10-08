Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) PT Raised to $35.00

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SRRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of SRRK opened at $34.28 on Monday. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $34,389,605.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,612,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,177,208. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $768,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,681.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $34,389,605.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,612,896 shares in the company, valued at $164,177,208. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,209,100 shares of company stock valued at $35,188,354 over the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Articles

