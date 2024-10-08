Security National Bank Acquires 19,231 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Security National Bank raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 898.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 880.0% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 809.2% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in Broadcom by 914.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 8,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 954.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.32, for a total value of $3,446,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,910 shares in the company, valued at $198,497,131.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.32, for a total transaction of $3,446,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,497,131.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,452 shares of company stock valued at $56,396,638. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $175.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $814.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.83 and a 52 week high of $185.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

