Security National Bank Has $730,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 824 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 53,796 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,159,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,418 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 9,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $873.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $875.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $822.49. The company has a market capitalization of $387.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $540.23 and a fifty-two week high of $923.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $676.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $883.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,097,624 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

