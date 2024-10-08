Seed Innovations (LON:SEED) Trading 3.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). 1,040,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 780,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of £3.23 million, a P/E ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.85.

In related news, insider Lance De Jersey bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,087.29). In other Seed Innovations news, insider Lance De Jersey purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,087.29). Also, insider Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott bought 1,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,189,500 ($2,865,462.64). Insiders own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

