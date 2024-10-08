Seele-N (SEELE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.64 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008377 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014405 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,391.58 or 0.99957209 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041192 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

