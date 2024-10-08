Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semrush presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.57.

Semrush Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $13.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88. Semrush has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. Semrush had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Semrush will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semrush

In other news, President Eugenie Levin sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $53,486.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 601,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,715.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $738,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 848,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,035.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 3,788 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $53,486.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 601,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,715.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,867 shares of company stock worth $2,445,301 over the last 90 days. 57.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,596,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,426,000 after purchasing an additional 358,386 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 4th quarter worth $10,597,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Semrush by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 218,488 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Semrush by 385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 297,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 236,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Semrush by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 164,395 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

