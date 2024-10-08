Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives $52.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.60.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Summit Insights cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $43.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average is $35.68. Semtech has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $49.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 107.21%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Semtech will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Semtech by 205.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Semtech in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

