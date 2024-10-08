SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,377 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12,700.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.7 %

SUI stock opened at $127.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.42. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $147.83.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $394,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUI. Evercore ISI lowered Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Communities

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.