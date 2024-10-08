SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 15,028 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AGCO alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,220,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $615,985.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,575.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. UBS Group cut their price target on AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO opened at $96.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $130.26. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.