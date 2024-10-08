SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 43,881 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,881 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.19% of Delek US worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Delek US alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DK. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $2,405,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $1,537,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 53,957 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 457,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 96,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,806,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.09.

Delek US Stock Down 0.0 %

DK stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,950.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delek US Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.