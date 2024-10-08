SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 145,842 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,842 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 319.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 28,673 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,394,000 after acquiring an additional 282,828 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 120,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $1,546,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,298.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $1,546,545.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,298.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,660,329.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,429. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 112.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

