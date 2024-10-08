SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 198,927 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 198,927 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,685. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $85.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

