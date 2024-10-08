Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells $1,100,800.00 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,100,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 460,337 shares in the company, valued at $50,673,896.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Harris Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 100 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $11,005.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00.

Shake Shack Price Performance

NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,625. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 196.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.83. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $111.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 101.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 544,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,990,000 after purchasing an additional 273,822 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 579,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after buying an additional 236,950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after buying an additional 210,717 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $16,365,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 129,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.39.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

