Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Shangri-La Asia Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04.

Shangri-La Asia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

About Shangri-La Asia

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

