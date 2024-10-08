Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.56 and last traded at $92.12, with a volume of 369108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.28.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 457,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,532,000 after purchasing an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,800,000 after buying an additional 235,355 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8,551.1% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 562,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 555,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

