Siacoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.93 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $277.60 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,334.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.77 or 0.00530659 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009604 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00105481 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.47 or 0.00238202 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00029402 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00029579 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00072732 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
