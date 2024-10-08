Siacoin (SC) Trading 7% Higher This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Siacoin has a market cap of $278.33 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Get Siacoin alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,080.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.77 or 0.00527856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00105777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00239933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00029469 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00073139 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.