SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

AGG opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.21.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.