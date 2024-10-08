SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 316,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 33,263 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 390.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 48,264 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTLS opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.99. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $63.87.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

