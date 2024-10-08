SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Lowered to Neutral at Ventum Financial

Ventum Financial cut shares of SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$15.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$13.45.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.46.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SIL opened at C$8.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

