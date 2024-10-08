SingularityNET (AGIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $42,580.93

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001010 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $768.21 million and $42,580.93 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008286 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00014205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,776.02 or 0.99959562 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00055352 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.64094299 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $268,752.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

