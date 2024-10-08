Skyline Advisors Inc. Has $8.57 Million Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up 3.5% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Skyline Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JMUB. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,377,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 67.6% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 454,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.61. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

