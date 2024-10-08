Skyline Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Skyline Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $12,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 44,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS ESGV opened at $100.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.45.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

