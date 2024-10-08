Skyline Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 398,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 281,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 45,676 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SGOL stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

