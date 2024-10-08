SmartFi Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.02 Billion (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. SmartFi has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $39.49 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SmartFi has traded down 39.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmartFi Profile

SmartFi’s launch date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling SmartFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

