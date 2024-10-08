Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software Stock Performance

Shares of SMSI opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $10.64.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 163.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.