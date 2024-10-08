Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given Neutral Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNAP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.85.

SNAP stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.01. Snap has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 489,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,716.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 489,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,716.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $548,602.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,258,278 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,402.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,511,540 shares of company stock worth $13,466,406 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Snap by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth approximately $558,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

