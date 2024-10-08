SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.4% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $244.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $171.07 and a twelve month high of $247.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

