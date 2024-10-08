SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,600,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 138,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 80,561 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,773,000 after acquiring an additional 467,975 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,272,600. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $67.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average is $63.39.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.