SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Lifted by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.7% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $30,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,416,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 759,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 60.9% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 168,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.23. 2,664,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,272,600. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $67.58.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

