SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRT. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $384,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $244,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $5,909,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $636.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.