Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 16,800 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,443.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 13,306 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $388,934.38.

Sprout Social Trading Down 1.0 %

Sprout Social stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.86. The stock had a trading volume of 233,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,932. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Sprout Social by 2,346.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 35,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.31.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

