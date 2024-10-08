Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stake Lessened by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group decreased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,203 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market makes up 3.3% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $113.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.10 and its 200 day moving average is $84.40. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $114.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $198,102.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,262.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,507 shares of company stock valued at $11,654,176 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.