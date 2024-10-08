SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SSPPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.
SSP Group Stock Performance
About SSP Group
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.
