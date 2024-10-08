StakeWise Staked ETH Price Tops $2,520.44 on Major Exchanges (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $108.88 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $2,520.44 or 0.04046972 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 43,197 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 43,197.23561899. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,513.04468416 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,642,921.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

