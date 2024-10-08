Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $106.35 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -154.13, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.59.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -475.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

