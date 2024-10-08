STASIS EURO (EURS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $855,080.35

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001760 BTC on exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $136.37 million and approximately $855,080.35 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

