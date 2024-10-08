Steem One Day Trading Volume Hits $16.89 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Steem has a market capitalization of $85.04 million and $16.89 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,080.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.77 or 0.00527856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00105777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00239933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00029469 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00073139 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 473,328,856 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

