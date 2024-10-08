Steem (STEEM) One Day Volume Hits $17.61 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $84.32 million and $17.61 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,334.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.77 or 0.00530659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00105481 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.47 or 0.00238202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00029402 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00029579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00072732 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 473,302,482 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

