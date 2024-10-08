StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Barclays

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $51.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $51.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StepStone Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.44.

StepStone Group Trading Down 0.7 %

STEP stock opened at $60.24 on Monday. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in StepStone Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,354 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in StepStone Group by 749.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in StepStone Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,994,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,635,000 after purchasing an additional 627,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in StepStone Group by 991.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 264,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,254,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

