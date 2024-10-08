StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Lee Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LEE opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.21. Lee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $150.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.48 million. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 112.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lee Enterprises will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lee Enterprises Company Profile
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
