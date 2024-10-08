StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEE opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.21. Lee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $150.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.48 million. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 112.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lee Enterprises will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Lee Enterprises by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 149,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 110,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 53,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

