StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NASDAQ TOPS opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. Top Ships has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Top Ships stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Top Ships at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

