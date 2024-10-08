Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.9% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $7,160,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 60.8% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.8% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. DZ Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.35.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $227.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.17. The company has a market capitalization of $208.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $227.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

