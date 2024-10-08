Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13,606.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,903,889 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.2% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $759,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.67.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $180.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,751 shares of company stock valued at $63,159,286 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.